Caldwell Zoo accepting unwanted holiday string lights to help lions globally

In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.

TYLER, Texas — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa.

Lion Guardians has been working to conserve lions and preserve cultures since 2006, according to its website.