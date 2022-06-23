Caldwell Zoo to renovate South American section, add new animals

The section will feature several species that are threatened or endangered in the wild.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from October 2021.

The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler will soon completely remodel its South American section, adding an array of interesting animals and new guest experiences.

Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday about the update to the section known as The Amazon River's Edge.

“We’re extremely excited about the Amazon River’s Edge. It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the zoo and a valuable resource to the Tyler community," said Steve Marshall, president and CEO of the Caldwell Zoo.

Features of The Amazon River’s Edge will include:

Jaguar, third largest feline on the planet

A flowing river water feature with giant river otters

Quiet arboreal habitat for the sloth

Walk-through aviary featuring a dazzling array of birds

Giant anteater

Capybara

New event space and meeting areas

The section will feature several species that are threatened or endangered in the wild. Exhibits will be linked to future Caldwell Zoo supported conservation projects in wildlife “hot spots” and communities in the Amazon region, according to the zoo's statement.

Construction will begin soon and take 14 to 18 months to complete, the zoo said.

Hayes Caldwell, president and CEO of the Caldwell Foundation, said the project has been in development for several years.