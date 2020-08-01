LONGVIEW, Texas — A blood drive conducted Friday at three recreation centers in Longview and at Best Buy on Saturday made only a small dent in efforts to meet a critical shortage throughout East Texas, according to the spokeswoman for Carter BloodCare.

Linda Goelzer of Carter BloodCare said 10 people registered to donate blood Friday and seven were able to do so at the Broughton, Green Street and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers. Carter BloodCare conducted the blood drive as a competition among the three sites.

The blood drive Saturday drew 17 donors, she said.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.