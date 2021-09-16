Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Birdwell Elementary kicks off celebration with La Raspa

More than 400 kids participated in today’s event, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from September 15 through October 15.

TYLER, Texas — A Mexican Independence Day celebration had them dancing down the halls in Tyler.



Birdwell Elementary school emptied the classrooms and turned up the music as the students danced the La Raspa.

"We wanted to highlight the music, the dance and also our traditional Mexican attire," Elizabeth Gomez, Birdwell Elementary Assistant Principal, said. "There were a lot of students in their dresses that combine a lot of bright colors. It is very traditional to have your hair braided and then ribbons in your hair for the girls, and the boys typical Guayabera, or white shirt with the bandanna tied."

All the grade levels from Pre-K to seventh grade at the dual language immersion school had the chance to show off their dance moves and demonstrate a part of the Hispanic culture.

"I think it’s important for students to participate in a cultural event like this, because we want for students to really understand and no other cultures and what makes everybody else special," Gomez said.