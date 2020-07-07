Center police issue AMBER Alert for 2-year-old girl abducted by her father

If you have seen either Zamaya or Zena, please call Center Police at 936-598-2788 or 911.

CENTER, Texas — The Center Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl who police said was abducted by her father.

Zamaya Ann Whitaker is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 2'6'' and 30 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with white shorts in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.

Zamaya's father, Zenas Whitaker, is believed to have kidnapped her. Zenas is a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'6'' and 150 lbs.

Zenas is believed to be driving a Brown Ford Fusion. However, the East Texas Center for the missing said Zenas abandoned a vehicle in the area of Lake Pinkston in Shelby County and is driving an unknown vehicle.