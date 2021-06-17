CHRISTUS Good Shepherd COVID-19 Vaccine Hub Expands Access with New Locations

Appointments are now available Monday through Friday at designated CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic primary care locations in Longview, Marshall and Kilgore.

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd announced their expansion of the COVID-19 Vaccine Hub. They will now be offering vaccine appointments at multiple CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations across the region.

“The initial demand for the vaccine was tremendous, and the Longview Exhibit Center centralized location allowed us to quickly serve thousands of people each weekend,” said Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “Now that demand has significantly decreased and vaccine storage requirements have eased, this is the next step in our efforts to further expand access to this life-saving vaccine.”

CHRISTUS' Vaccine Hub, which opened in January, will no longer be held at the Longview Exhibit Center, but appointments are now available Monday through Friday at designated CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic primary care locations in Longview, Marshall and Kilgore.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude for all of those who gave up their weekends to make the centralized Vaccine Hub a resounding success,” said Hancock. “It would not have been possible without the efforts of volunteers, including Longview Fire and Police, City of Longview, Gregg County Sheriff and many other community partners.”

Walk-in appointments are also available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care in Longview (2101 W Loop 281).

All patients will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to everyone 12 and older.

Currently, more than 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to the surrounding community.