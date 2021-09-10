Christus Trinity Mother Frances honors 9/11 victims, heroes with prayer, ceremony

Following recognition of each of the flights and the falling of the towers, someone prayed for God's protection and in honor of the lives lost.

TYLER, Texas — With prayer and words of recognition, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System paid tribute on Friday to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives and first responders who helped in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

At Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, health care workers and local officials recognized each of the flights that were hijacked and used to crash into the World Trade Center in New York City during the four coordinated terrorist attacks.

Following recognition of each of the flights and the falling of the towers, someone prayed for God's protection and in honor of the lives lost.

Jason Proctor, president of Christus Mother Frances Hospital, said it's important to always remember what happened on that day and those at CMF will never forget.