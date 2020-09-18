City councilman, wife arrested in Henderson County for abuse of office, forgery

The investigation is ongoing.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a Payne Springs City Councilman and his wife for abuse of office and forgery.

According to the HCSO, Michael Steven Juica, 66, and Karen Juica, 59, were jailed Thursday night after an extensive investigation by the HCSO, the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

In addition to being a sitting member of the city council, Mr. Juica was also the supervisor for maintenance of vehicles.

Mrs. Juica is the former city judge and current city secretary. She was suspended from her duties as the investigation unfolded, according to the HCSO.