LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview has canceled the annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 4.

According to the city, the decision was made out of caution and concern for the health of the community as well as the financial cost to undertake the event. The cancellation includes the fireworks show, the concerts, carnival and all other on-site festival activities.

However, several planned activities will continue as virtual events including:

4th of July Talent Stage hosted by Partners in Prevention

Online patriotic animal event hosted by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

Online summer reading club activities hosted by the Longview Public Library

“We love the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration," Mayor Andy Mack said. "However, we felt it would be unwise during this time of uncertainty to hold an event that regularly attracts crowds of thousands and also represents a significant monetary expense for the city and our event sponsors. We appreciate the sponsors, vendors, and staff who normally help make the event possible, and we look forward to celebrating again in 2021.”

The City encourages Longview residents to celebrate the holiday with their family or small gathering of fewer than 10 people. As a reminder, the sale or personal use of fireworks is against the law within Longview city limits.



