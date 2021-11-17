City of Lufkin asking for help in finding two runaways last seen Saturday

There have been possible sightings of them at Lufkin Mall and Motel 6. It also appears they used a credit card at a Chick-fil-A location in Lufkin on Monday.

LUFKIN, Texas — The City of Lufkin is asking for the public’s help in locating two juvenile runaways who were last seen at their home Saturday in the 3400 block of Nerren Avenue.

Haylee “Noah” Szabo, 14, and Angelique “Alex” Stasney, 15, were last see naround 7:35 a.m. Saturday by Szabo’s mother. She also has guardianship over Stasney.

There have been possible sightings of them at Lufkin Mall and Motel 6. It also appears they used a credit card at a Chick-fil-A location in Lufkin on Monday.

Szabo is described as 5’4, 130 pounds with blue eyes and short, shaggy, black hair. Szabo was last seen wearing black shorts with a black Sonic shirt and a cross-dangle earring in the left ear.

Stansey is described as 5’4, 155 pounds with green eyes and short, shaggy, black hair. Stansey was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and blue jeans and has a tattoo on the left arm. Stasney may also use the last name Warren.