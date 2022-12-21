City of Tyler holiday schedule

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler provided a list of their holiday schedule.
City Hall
- Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2.
Solid Waste
Tyler Solid Waste
- Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan 2.
Monday 12/26 – NO COLLECTION
Tuesday 12/27 – Monday routes
Wednesday 12/28 – Tuesday routes
Thursday 12/29 – Regular collection
Friday 12/30 – Regular collection
Monday 1/2 – NO COLLECTION
Tuesday 1/3 – Monday routes
Wednesday 1/4 –Tuesday routes
Thursday 1/5 – Regular collection
Friday 1/6 – Regular collection
Tyler Recycle Center
- Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2.
Only household garbage will be picked up.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
- Administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.
Tyler Public Library
- Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Jan. 2.
Tyler Transit Schedule
- Tyler Transit and Paratransit administrative office will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.
- Tyler Transit routes will operate as usual on Friday, Dec. 23 and will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.
Municipal Court
- Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.
Tyler Animal Services
- Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.
Gallery Main Street
- Office and the Visitor Center will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Jan. 2.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
- Tyler Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.
This includes Parks administration, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Tyler Water Utilities
- Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.
The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers. customers who are paying with cash should be aware that no change will be given.