City of Tyler holiday schedule

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler provided a list of their holiday schedule.

City Hall

  • Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2.

Solid Waste

Tyler Solid Waste

  • Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan 2.

Monday 12/26 – NO COLLECTION 

Tuesday 12/27 – Monday routes 

Wednesday 12/28 – Tuesday routes 

Thursday 12/29 – Regular collection

Friday 12/30 – Regular collection

Monday 1/2 – NO COLLECTION 

Tuesday 1/3 – Monday routes 

Wednesday 1/4 –Tuesday routes 

Thursday 1/5 – Regular collection

Friday 1/6 – Regular collection

Tyler Recycle Center

  • Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2.

Only household garbage will be picked up.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport  

  • Administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.

Tyler Public Library

  • Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Jan. 2.

Tyler Transit Schedule

  •  Tyler Transit and Paratransit administrative office will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.
  •  Tyler Transit routes will operate as usual on Friday, Dec. 23 and will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 2. 

Municipal Court

  • Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.

Tyler Animal Services

  • Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.

Gallery Main Street

  • Office and the Visitor Center will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Jan. 2.

Tyler Parks and Recreation 

  • Tyler Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.

This includes Parks administration, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

Tyler Water Utilities 

  • Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Jan. 2.

The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers. customers who are paying with cash should be aware that no change will be given. 

