TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will hold a virtual meeting to allow residents to debate plans for new bike lane expansions.

While the city does not have many bike lanes, city leaders hope a new proposal will make travel a little safer for bicyclists.

“It has a combination of bike lanes," Cameron Williams, City of Tyler Traffic Engineer, said. "And also buffered bike lanes and routes."

The city’s current plan includes 11 continuous bike lanes, called 'spokes.' The spokes will all link up in the downtown area at a hub. This will allow cyclists a much safer and easier ride around the city of Tyler.

The city will present the plan at a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Residents can take part in the meeting by following this link.