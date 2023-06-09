Coffee City councilmembers vote to deactivate police force, fire police chief

During an exclusive interview with CBS19 last week, Mayor Jeff Blackstone said he was not pleased when he heard about allegations against the police department.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — After significant information about policing in Coffee City came out recently, the city councilmembers voted during a Monday night meeting to fire Police Chief JohnJay Portillo and deactivate the police department.

Portillo was suspended by city council during a meeting Sept. 1 after allegations against him and his police department came to light.

An investigation led by our sister station in Houston, KHOU 11, showed Portillo grew the department size by four times and routinely hired officers who had been suspended, demoted, terminated, or dishonorably discharged from previous law enforcement jobs. KHOU 11 Investigates also learned that Portillo failed to disclose an active DWI charge out of Florida in 2021 when he was applying to be Coffee City’s police chief.

In a meeting Monday, the city council voted in favor of deactivating the police force and firing Portillo after meeting with the city attorney during an execution session. City officials said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse will assest with policing in Coffee City.

During an exclusive interview with CBS19 last week, Mayor Jeff Blackstone said he was not pleased when he heard about allegations against the police department.

"Our plan right now is just to get to the bottom of this, figure out where things are gonna go from there, and then start rebuilding basically," Blackstone said in the interview.

The series of reports revealed Coffee City hauled in $1 million in court fines last year, and the city has a police force of 50 officers -- five times the number of officers than any other Texas town of its size.

When asked about how many officers the city employs, Blackstone said city officials don't know yet. Currently, Lt. Lonnie Hicks is in charge of the Coffee City Police Department.