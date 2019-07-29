TYLER, Texas — Cork Food and Drink in Tyler has closed.

According to the eatery, their last weekend at the current location, 109 East Grande Boulevard, was Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

"This place has been a blessing but, unfortunately, it did not bring enough business to support our long term goals for this company and our community," the restaurant said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate the love and support that each and everyone of you have given us and we look forward to seeing y’all again in our next adventure!"

Prior to moving to the East Grande location, the hot spot was housed in Times Square, off South Broadway Avenue.

It is unknown if or when they will open up a new location.

