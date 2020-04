As several non-essential businesses have closed their doors amid the coronavirus, one Tyler barbershop owner is cutting grass instead of trimming locks of hair to stay active and earn additional income.

Clay Riggs, owner of Clay’s Cuts, along with his fiancée Liz Cace teamed up to create a lawn mowing service.

He’s been in the barber business for 16 years and cutting hair full time for five years.

