CBS19 has crew en route to the location. CBS19 will update this article with more information as it is available.

TYLER, Texas — A house fire in the 1400 block of East Richard Street in Tyler has been contained, according to crews on the scene.

According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the house is believed to be vacant.

Officials said they are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Fire officials said they received a call just before 4 p.m.

