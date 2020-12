According to the PCSO, authorities are searching for 14-year-old Dante Phillip Broussard.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance help in locating a runaway teen who is also a suicide risk.

Anyone with information on Broussard's whereabouts is asked to call the PCSO at (936) 327-6810.