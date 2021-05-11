The Discovery Science Place to host multiplatform Beers & Cheers: An Adult Learning Event

All proceeds from this multiplatform event will be used to update existing exhibits as well as to add new features.

TYLER, Texas — The Discovery Science Place will be holding a multi-platform fundraising event as this year's major fundraiser.

Cheers & Beers: An Adult Learning Series will consist of three separate events that will culminate with an online auction, raffle and donation opportunity.

The dates for Cheers & Beers are:

Saturday, May 22 at 6 p.m. (WINE) - Learn more about wine from local wine expert Michael McClendon

- Learn more about wine from local wine expert Michael McClendon Saturday, July 10 at 6 p.m. (BEER) - University of Texas at Tyler professor, Dr. Jordan Beavers will be sharing his knowledge of the process of brewing beer.

- University of Texas at Tyler professor, Dr. Jordan Beavers will be sharing his knowledge of the process of brewing beer. Saturday, September 18, at 6 p.m. (BOURBON) - Local bourbon enthusiasts will be sharing about this highly popular beverage.

There will be an opportunity to win raffle items and bottles of wine, beer and bourbon at each event.

The online auction will be held Saturday, September 18 - Saturday, October 2.

All proceeds from this multiplatform event will be used to update existing exhibits as well as to add new features.