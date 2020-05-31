Dozens of people gathered to downtown Tyler Saturday evening to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Their message was clear: They demand to be heard.

The protest and march began at 8 p.m. at the Square. The ethnically diverse crowd held up signs and chanted together as they marched through the streets of Tyler.

Prior to the march, local civil rights leaders spoke to the crowd, thanking them for coming and urging them to take action against violence against blacks across the country.

Afterward, the protesters lined up and marched through downtown. The crowd of nearly 100 people was diverse in race but united in message.

Among the chants heard at the march were "I can't breathe!" which was said by Floyd as he was dying. Protesters also chanted "No Justice, No Peace!" though the protests have remained peaceful.

The march lasted roughly 90 minutes.

In many cities across the country, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, who suffocated to death during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25.

Some of the protests led to violence that included looting, injuries and one death in Detroit.