DPS: 2 people dead after wreck on Highway 64 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died after a collision on Highway 64 Tuesday afternoon in Van Zandt County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton, the two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Highway 64 at Van Zandt County Road 2134 east of the Interstate 20 bridge.

The highway had a brief shutdown due to the wreck but it has since reopened. Officials have begun notifying next to kin, Albritton said.