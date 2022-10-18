x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

DPS: 2 people dead after wreck on Highway 64 in Van Zandt County

The highway had a brief shutdown due to the wreck but it has since reopened, DPS said.

More Videos

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died after a collision on Highway 64 Tuesday afternoon in Van Zandt County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton, the two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Highway 64 at Van Zandt County Road 2134 east of the Interstate 20 bridge. 

The highway had a brief shutdown due to the wreck but it has since reopened. Officials have begun notifying next to kin, Albritton said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Gilmer man arrested in connection with Longview hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

RELATED: East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out