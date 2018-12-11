DPS troopers responded to a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 155 near Farm-To-Market Road 2661 in Smith County.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, the driver of a 2012 Nissan Versa, Aaron-Nicole Rodriquez, 32, of Frankston was traveling on Highway 155 South when she struck a pedestrian that may have been attempting to remove debris in the roadway.

The pedestrian has been identified as Michael Timothy McClure, 65, of Palestine. He was pronounced at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

