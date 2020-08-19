DPS identifies victims in Rusk County fatal crash

The crash remains under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a the crash just before 1:40 p.m., about seven miles northeast of Mt. Enterprise.

The preliminary investigation report indicates the driver of a pickup towing a trailer, identified as Shawn Michael Ezernack, 27, of Stonewall, Louisiana, was traveling southwest on SH-315 when, for an unknown reason, he veered into the northbound lane of traffic where he struck a semi driven by William Dean Norman, 63, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Ezernack was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to a Henderson funeral home

Norman was taken to a Tyler hospital where he is listed as being in serious condition.