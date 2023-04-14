East Texas firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree

"Most people do not realize the different types of calls that we respond to," the Payne Springs Fire Facebook post read.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — East Texas firefighters teamed up with a local tree service in Henderson County Friday morning for an important rescue mission -- saving a cat that was trapped in a tree.

Payne Springs Fire and Rescue volunteers, along with crews from Larry’s Tree Service, worked to get a young cat out of a tree in Henderson County. Officials said the feline had been up there for a couple of days, according to a Facebook post.

"Most people do not realize the different types of calls that we respond to," the Facebook post read. "When no one knows who exactly can help they send the fire department."

In the post, the fire department also encouraged people to volunteer as Payne Springs is in need of assistance. They said the work is rewarding.