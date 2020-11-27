East Texas gospel group, Miranda Lambert receive Grammy nominations

The Erwins, a group of four siblings from Edgewood who sing Southern gospel music, were nominated for their 2019 album.

An East Texas gospel music group and country music artist are among the list of the 2021 Grammy Awards nominees.

The Erwins, a group of four siblings from Edgewood who sing Southern gospel music, were nominated for their 2019 album, "What Christmas Really Means," on Tuesday in the best roots gospel album category.

This category is for albums with at least 51% playing time of newly recorded vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings, according to the Grammy website.