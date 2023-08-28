x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 2 of the 2023 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Daingerfield 0 - Tatum 0 (1Q)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Tyler 0 - Tyler Legacy 0 (1Q)

Longview 0 - Marshall 0 (1Q)

Overton 0 - All Saints 0 (1Q)

Sabine 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q)

Van 0 - Chapel Hill 0 (1Q)

Carlisle 0 - Troup 0 (1Q)

Jacksonville 0 - Whitehouse 0  (1Q)

Gilmer 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q)

Mount Vernon 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q)

Center 0 - Spring Hill (1Q)

Lindale 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q)

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out