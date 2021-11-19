Health authority: East Texas lung cancer, tobacco consumption rates highest in the state

In East Texas, 16% of people use tobacco products. In the 35-county East Texas area, that rate is 20%.

TYLER, Texas — The rates of lung cancer in East Texas are the highest in the state and are directly related to higher tobacco consumption, Smith County health authority Dr. Paul McGaha said.

According to McGaha, 15% of Texans use tobacco products. In East Texas, 16% of people use tobacco products. In the 35-county East Texas area, that rate is 20%.

Though the rates have been declining for the past five years, McGaha said East Texas is still above the state rate, and Texas is about the national rate.