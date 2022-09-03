AUTHORITIES: East Texas man arrested after shooting at judge when she made wrong turn

Joseph Faulk was arrested for deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after officials say he fired shots at a Marion County judge who made a wrong turn.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, around 7 p.m., Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Judge Lena Pope was called to an inquest on Smith Bockman Rd.

Officials say Judge Pope turned down the wrong driveway and a she turned around, the suspect, identified as Joseph Faulk, began shooting at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.

Judge Pope was able to escape unharmed and called the MCSO who responded to the scene. At least six bullet holes were located in Judge Pope's vehicle.

Multiple other law enforcement agencies also responded to the call.

Faulk was taken into custody and booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Deadly conduct