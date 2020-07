According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Billy Wardlow, 45, of Titus County, will be executed in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — An East Texas man is set to be put to death by the state on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Billy Wardlow, 45, of Titus County, will be executed in Huntsville.

On June 1993, Wardlow and Tonya Fulfer entered the home of 82-year-old Carl Cole intending to rob him. Wardlow shot Cole in the head, killing him.