POLICE: East Texas man wanted for aggravated child sexual assault, possession of child porn

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for a man wanted for multiple sex crimes against children.
Police are searching for Jeremy Arnette James, 36.
James is wanted for the following crimes:
- Online solicitation of a minor under 14
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Possession of child pornography
"We're not going to go into any specifics here about the allegations so we can protect the identity of the victim, but the charges themselves speak to the seriousness of the case," police said.
If you know of James' whereabouts, please call the TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.