TYLER, Texas — East Texas school districts will receive personal protective equipment items from the Texas Education Agency to help with the reopening of school systems in the 2020-21 academic year.

The TEA has ordered 50 million disposable masks, 40,000 thermometers and 500,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for students and staff for schools across the state. Staff members will also receive 10 million gloves.

TEA obtained the protective equipment in collaboration with Gov. Greg Abbott’s strike force and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.