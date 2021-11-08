East Texas sees 1st Friday night high school football game canceled

Under the Lights returns to CBS19 on Friday, Aug. 27, at 10:15 p.m.

ARP, Texas — The Hughes Springs vs. Arp football game, scheduled for Friday in Arp, has been canceled due to COVID-19 reasons, Arp ISD officials said on Monday.

Arp gets a forfeit win over Hughes Springs, as the Tigers were unable to find another opponent on such short notice, according to district spokesperson Mike Alzamora.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Hawkins in a junior varsity game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, head coach Dale Irwin said.