TYLER, Texas — Elmer G. Ellis, the former longtime president/CEO of East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System, died Sunday. He was 78.

Services are pending with Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors of Tyler.

Ellis retired last year after 50 years of leadership with Tyler-based ETMC. The hospital was part of the merger that created UT Health East Texas.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

