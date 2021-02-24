'This was a devastating event,' CEO says in ERCOT board meeting after millions lost electricity last week

"Going forward ERCOT wants to provide explanations, not excuses," CEO Bill Magness said during Wednesday's meeting.

In an urgent board of directors meeting Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas addressed last week's extreme winter weather that left millions without electricity.

“This was a devastating event," CEO Bill Magness said in his opening statements. "Power is essential to civilization."

ERCOT officials said controlled outages were implemented to prevent a statewide blackout, saying the storm was unlike anything Texas has experienced before.

Magness said Texas was 4 minutes 37 seconds from a black-out event. If it had happened, it would have taken weeks, if not months, to get back fully online.

ERCOT said it has 13 units that it has contracted with in case of a black-out event, but six of those experienced outages last week, officials said Wednesday.

During the meeting, ERCOT did share some of the steps it took to prepare for the winter storms. These included the cancellation of transmission maintenance outages and waving COVID-19 restrictions to bring in additional support staff.

An order from the Department of Energy allowed power generators to ignore certain environmental standards, which was extremely helpful, officials said.

Timeline of winter weather impact in Texas

ERCOT said on Feb. 3, the agency's meteorologist warned them that the coldest weather of the year was approaching.

The week before the winter storms, ERCOT said it took the following communication steps ahead of the anticipated weather:

Feb. 8: Operating Condition Notice issued.

Feb. 10: Advisory issued for an extreme cold weather event and issued an update on grid conditions.

Feb. 11: Watch issued for the cold weather event.

Feb. 12: Texas Energy Reliability Council meeting held.

Feb. 13: State Operations Center news conference held and forecast Conservation Alert. Emergency notice issued for an extreme cold weather event. Another Texas Energy Reliability Council meeting is held.

According to a slide show presented by ERCOT, it took about 17 hours from when the agency issued a conversation alert at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 to escalating to Emergency Operations Level 3 at 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 15.

ERCOT did not return to normal operations until 10:35 a.m. Friday. Magness said the load shed was to prevent blackouts, which he said was the direction the state was going Monday.

ERCOT said at its highest point about 48.6% of the generation was forced out due to the impacts of various extreme weather conditions.

"That's an extraordinarily large number to try to manage," he said.

ERCOT said icy roads, leaks, zero-degree temps, and other weather conditions impacted their efforts to get generators back on.

"We couldn't eliminate outages until we saw significant generation and load back in balance," he said.

A chart released by ERCOT shows a peak in natural gas on Monday, Feb. 15.

"The storm affected every generation type," Magness said. "This affected the system across the board due to the weather we saw."

“Going forward ERCOT wants to provide explanations, not excuses," Magness said. This includes around generation weatherization, according to the CEO.

ERCOT also shared a graph showing the last time rolling outages occurred in February 2011. It shows D-FW experiencing a low of -2 degrees during last week's winter storms versus 13 degrees in the 2011 event.

"Temperatures didn't come up very far or fast," Magness said Wednesday.

5 ERCOT board members who live out of state to resign

Just one ago day, ERCOT announced in a notice to the Public Utility Commission of Texas that four of its board members will resign effective Wednesday.

A fifth board member separately submitted her resignation.

Gov. Greg Abbott sent out a statement saying he welcomed the resignations.

"The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated," Abbott's statement read in part.

According to the filing, here's who will resign following Wednesday's ERCOT board meeting:

Board Chairman Sally Talberg

Board Vice-Chairman Peter Crampton

Finance and Audit Committee Chairman Terry Bulger

Human Resources Governance Committee Chairman Raymond Hepper

Market Segment Director Vanessa Anesetti-Parra