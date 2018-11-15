MARSHALL — April Hayner, a 44-year-old Marshall woman, died after a three-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on the 4200 block of East End Boulevard South.

According to police, preliminary reports suggest that a passenger car was heading north in the inside lane and rear ended another vehicle.

Authorities said the passenger car then went into the outside northbound lane and was hit by a large truck.

Both occupants (including Hayner) in the passenger car were taken to a hospital in Marshall where Hayner later died.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

