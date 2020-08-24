Ex-Assistant Gregg County DA sentenced to prison for felony drunken driving

Lance Larison, 53, of White Oak was arrested Aug. 7 for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, jail records show.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A former Gregg County assistant district attorney was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for driving while intoxicated.

Lance Larison, 53, of White Oak was arrested Aug. 7 for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, jail records show. He was held on a $500,000 bond on the charge and a blue warrant for a parole violation. He was still listed as being held in the jail Monday afternoon.

According to the incident report for his arrest, White Oak police responded to a collision at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 near the 100 block of U.S. 80 in White Oak.