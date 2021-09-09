Father of missing East Texas baby sentenced to 15 years in prison

As of Sept. 9, 2021, the baby has not been found.

The father of a missing East Texas infant will spend 15 years in prison after being sentenced by a Cherokee County judge.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, DeAndre Argumon was given 15 years for abandoning a child and eight years for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The sentences will run concurrently.

Both of the charges are a result of an incident that occurred on or about September 18, 2020.

An AMBER Alert was originally issued for then-5-week-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon on Sept. 18, 2020. The infant was last seen that day in the 500 block of Old Forest Rd. in Wells. The child has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a diaper the last time he was seen.

During a Sept. 22 press conference, the Wells Police Department revealed the DeAndre had been arrested for endangering and/or abandoning a child. Prior to this arrest, officials say he had just been been released from jail on Tuesday, Sept. 15, after being picked up on a parole violation.

At the time, officials asked the public to be vigilant and to look for anything suspicious. They asked residents who had seen "fresh graves" in the woods or near cemeteries, to contact officials as soon as possible. They also asked if anyone is keeping the infant to please hand him over to authorities.

As of Sept. 9, 2021, the baby has not been found.