Smith County firefighters, resident injured during early morning house fire; 1 firefighter flown to Dallas for further treatment

The house was destroyed and the investigation is ongoing.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two Smith County firefighters and a resident were injured in a Thursday morning house fire.

According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, around 3:30 a.m. firefighters from Noonday, Flint-Gresham, and Dixie Fire Departments were dispatched to the 14000 block of County Road 1237 in Noonday on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a resident who had suffered burns in the fire, but had already made it out of the house. While working to put out the blaze, two firefighters also suffered burns. All three people were taken to a local hospital. Upon arrival, one firefighter was flown to a Dallas medical center for more advanced treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this morning’s house fire,” Fier Marshal Brooks said. “We are actively investigating the fire, but right now our concerns are for the injured.