Former East Texas teacher, coach sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually assaulting child over 4 years

CASS COUNTY, Texas — A former East Texas teacher has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after being convicted of multiple sex crimes against a child.

According to the Cass County District Attorney's Office, on Thursday, Aug. 3, a jury found Aaron Michael Marshall, 39, of Linden, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child, and six counts of indecency with a child by contact.

The victim said Marshall sexually abused them from 2015-2019, when the victim was between the ages of 12 and 16.

"Once the investigation began, Marshall admitted to his now ex-wife that he had touched the victim but downplayed the extent and duration," officials said.

The jury assessed punishments at 50 years for continuous sexual abuse, 10 years for each sexual assault count, and five years for each indecency count.