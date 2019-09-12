SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Former Precinct 4 Constable John G. Smith is attempting to win back his seat from incumbent Josh Joplin.

Candidate filings for the March 3 primary elections show Smith, Joplin, Curtis Wulf and Charles Garrett have filed to run as Republicans. No Democrats have filed to run for the seat.

Precinct 4 is the largest in Smith County and covers Winona and most of the Chapel Hill area. It runs from just west of Farm-to-Market Road 14 to Texas Highway 64 East, outside of Loop 323.

