FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is calling out one of Fox News' biggest stars after they say he shared false news about the department.

According to the FWPD, on Monday, officials were notified of a Fox News story reported by Tucker Carlson alleging on May 31, 2020, protestors looted and vandalized “businesses and dozens of rioters were arrested for this.”

Carlson also said FWPD Chief Ed Kraus “dropped all charges against the rioters.”

The FWPD says the information Carlson presented is "absolutely inaccurate and is not consistent with the actual facts."

The department said the only charges dropped were minor misdemeanors which did not involve property or personal crimes.

"Mr. Carlson went on to say that Chief Kraus suggested in a released statement that he believed those who were committing crimes were officers with the FWPD," the department said in a statement. "This too is absolutely inaccurate and a gross mischaracterization of any statement released by Chief Kraus or the department. Recklessly releasing such inaccurate, unverified information does nothing for the good of the public and simply creates an environment of confusion and bitterness during a time in which so many are wanting their voices heard."

The FWPD says they would like to reassure the community, their officers and the nation that the department is committed to ensuring timely and accurate information is disseminated to the public while remaining transparent.

RELATED: Fox News removes altered photos of Seattle 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

RELATED: President Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him