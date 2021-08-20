Freightliner driver strikes tree in Henderson County, dies

The driver drove off the roadway to the right and into the ditch. The Freightliner struck a group of trees where it came to a stop.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after running into a tree in Henderson County, the Texas Department of Public Safety has reported.

DPS troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on US 175 near FM 804 in Henderson County at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2016 Freightliner was traveling east on US 175 in the outside lane when, for an as of yet undetermined reason, the driver drove off the roadway to the right and into the ditch. The Freightliner struck a group of trees where it came to a stop.

The driver of the Freightliner, 42-year-old Anthony Chriss of Denton, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct #4, Judge Milton Adams.