Fun Forest splash pad in Tyler to open May 28, pool opens June 4

Enjoy the opening weekend of the splash pad free of charge only on May 28-29.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler’s Fun Forest Park, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., is set to open for the 2022 season.

Enjoy the opening weekend of the splash pad free of charge only on May 28-29. The pool will then open for the full season on Saturday, June 4.

2022 Pool Schedule:

Wednesday through Friday: noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays: Available for private rentals. Closed to the general public.

Admission Fees (CASH ONLY):

Residents: $1 Non-Residents: $2

Each patron must present proof of age and residency (School ID, Driver's License, Texas ID, Water Bill, etc.). Kids 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

No outside food is allowed at the facility. Concessions such as chips, water and soda will be available for purchase in the pool house.

Transportation:

Tyler Transit will be offering free rides to the Fun Forest Pool and Splash Pad all summer. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to Fun Forest to receive the free ride. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Other summer programming:

The FREE Summer Playground Program will begin Monday, June 13 - Friday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at P.T. Cole Park and Emmett J. Scott Park.

Splash pads at Bergfeld, Faulkner and Woldert Parks are open and can be used free of charge.