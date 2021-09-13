GENERATOR SAFETY: How to use a generator properly after a power outage

HENDERSON, Texas — Power outages are common after weather disasters like the encroaching and newly formed Hurricane Nicholas, and many residents have turned to using generators. But they can cause some hazards if used improperly.

"You want to make sure they are away from the house," Lance Ellis with the Henderson Fire Department said. "That’s the main thing, so that they can be ventilated. You don’t want to keep them in an enclosed area because carbon monoxide starts to build up. You wouldn’t smell it, it will cause somebody to get sleepy. Normally when they figure out there is an issue it’s too late."