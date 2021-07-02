Gilmer man killed in Harrison Co. wreck

The crash remains under investigation.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. troopers responded to a fatal crash on County Road 4419, just north of Longview.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Jotham R. Suggs, 63, of Gilmer, was traveling north on CR 4419 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Suggs lost control of the vehicle in a curve in the roadway.

The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.

Suggs was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Marshall funeral home.