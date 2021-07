According to officials the two-vehicle crash was reported on US 79 South near County Road 472.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is alerting drivers of a major crash impacting traffic.

Two vehicle crash, possibly a head on collision, reported on US 79 South near County Road 472. RCSO, DPS, EMS, and Carlisle VFD are all responding. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) July 2, 2021

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and EMS are all responding to the scene.