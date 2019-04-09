TYLER, Texas — Since the early 2000’s, the Glass Recreation Center has served as a gathering place for those in North Tyler.

Around 1,700 people use the facility to workout, play basketball, play volleyball or to rent a room for a family gathering.

“We haven't had any major renovations since the facility was built,” Leanne Robinette, City of Tyler senior manager of parks, recreation and tourism, said.

However renovations could be coming soon to the complex. The City of Tyler proposed about $107,000 for renovations to the Glass Recreation Center for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget.

“To replace all of the weight equipment, to do renovations for our restrooms, which are in some major needed repair,” Robinette explained. “And we've been given a little bit of money to actually paint the interior of the center."

There will also be improvements to the outside of the center with an awning to go over the outdoor basketball court and the Woldert Splash Pad will be moved to the corner entrance near the center’s driveway.

While there have not been major renovations since it was built, the indoor basketball court has been replaced.

“Every Thanksgiving, we actually resurface the gym floor," Robinette said. “It takes about three to four days.”

Robinette says she hopes that many of the updates will take place during the holidays when the center is closed or not as busy.

Additionally, the Glass Recreation Center is increasing some of the rental fees, which has not happened over the last two years.

“By $5 per hour for the small room, $25 an hour for the big room, and then the basketball court will be increased by $10 per hour,” Robinette said. “[The raises] will provide us a revenue of about $23,000, which will help us offset some of the other changes and renovations that we're wanting to do next year.”

The current rental fees are $30 to $350 for multi-purpose rooms and $50 per hour for the gym. There is a $150 to $500 deposit.

A Glass Recreation Center membership is $30 per year for someone who lives in Tyler, $40 for others and $10 a year for children. Day passes are also available.