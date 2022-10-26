Golden Chick coming to Tyler, moving into former Long John Silver's

Tyler Golden Chick to be fifth East Texas location.

TYLER, Texas — Golden Chick will be making its way to Tyler spring next year and will fill the spot that used to house Long John Silver's in Tyler.



The popular fried chicken chain restaurant will be located at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, according to the city of Tyler permit website.

The building permit was issued Monday.

A representative for Golden Chick said the Tyler location is expected to open in March.

Starting in San Marcous 1967, Golden Fried Chicken was opened by Howard and Jacque Walker. Now it is known as one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in the U.S. and was recognized as one of the very top brands in the country by Nation’s Restaurant News, according to the Golden Chick website.