Today, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

The declaration was originally issued on March 13 and extended on April 12. The Disaster Declaration provides the state with a number of resources to help residents as the state continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans," said Governor Abbott. "By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts."