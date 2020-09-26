Gregg County commissioner charged with election fraud to continue to serve on court

Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown is charged with 23 felonies in connection with an alleged vote-harvesting scheme.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Gregg County commissioner charged with election fraud will continue to serve on the court while his case works its way through the judicial system.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown, 49, and three other people were arrested Thursday in connection with what the Texas Attorney General’s Office calls an organized vote-harvesting scheme during the 2018 Democratic primary election.

Brown was charged with 23 felonies, while Marlena Jackson, 50, of Marshall, was charged with 97 felonies. Charlie Burns, 84 of Longview, was charged with eight felonies, and DeWayne Ward, 58, of Longview, was charged with six felonies.