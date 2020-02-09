Groveton ISD cancels classes due to power outage

This is a developing story, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

GROVETON, Texas — Due to widespread power outages in Deep East Texas, Groveton ISD has announced they will cancel classes for Wednesday.

Centerville ISD also reported a two-hour delayed start to classes.

"There is no need to call in your outage," the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative said in a statement. "Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative is currently experiencing a transmission outage affecting the full system. Please be patient as we work to restore this."

SWEPCO is also reporting major outages in the area. According to their outage map, 3,174 residents near Center are currently without power.